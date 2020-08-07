Industry input to Ocean Enterprise study 2020

World Ocean Council Encourages Industry Participation in Study of Ocean Measurement, Observation and Forecasting Business Activity in U.S.

The U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are calling for input from businesses who provide infrastructure or products that support or conduct ocean observation and measurement by participating in the Ocean Enterprise Study 2020.

Companies of all sizes are invited to contribute to this important study through the online survey. Survey results will inform NOAA and the U.S. Department of Commerce about the changing needs of the Ocean Enterprise sector in a report to be published in 2021, as an update to the initial study conducted in 2015.

The profit and not-for-profit businesses which support ocean measurement, observation and forecasting (the “ocean enterprise”) is a critical component of maritime commerce and the Blue Economy. These businesses develop the infrastructure necessary to generate new data and to work with publicly available data to deliver value-added products and services to ensure the safe, responsible, and successful running of maritime commerce.

Source: World Ocean Council (WOC)