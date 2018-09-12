Industry Launches LISW19 With ‘International Trade in a Changing World’ As The Central Theme

The 12-month countdown to what promises to be the largest and most successful London International Shipping Week so far, has started with the changing face of global trade and the opportunities posed, chosen as the key theme for the week.

LISW19’s overarching theme International Trade in a Changing World will be supported by a series of sub themes: Growing; Innovating; and Partnering. These will provide the backdrop to the flagship LISW19 conference to be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane on Thursday September 12th, 2019. The themes may also be referred to by LISW19 Supporting Organisations and Sponsors wishing to hold their own events during the week.

Over 20,000 international shipping and maritime decision makers are expected to descend on London between September 9th and 13th, 2019 to attend the fourth London International Shipping Week (LISW).

An anticipated 200+ industry events will be held during the week in what will be a highly effective backdrop to top level discussion, networking and government-to-government as well as industry-to-industry meetings and bilaterals.

Speaking at an official London reception marking the launch of LISW19, Lord Mountevans, Chairman of the LISW19 Board of Advisors, said the advent of smart technology, a shift in global trade patterns as well as disruptive forces on the intermodal supply chain look set to challenge shipping’s status quo as well as throw up countless opportunities for the years ahead.

“And this is before you consider the effect of geopolitics on the world stage. Brexit is but one example, as is the protectionist stance posed by some leading nations and the emergence of trade tariffs,” he said.

Welcoming the launch, Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “London International Shipping Week is one of the highlights of the maritime calendar and next year will be no different.

“The event, with more than 20,000 industry leaders attending from around the world, proves the UK continues to be a global maritime power. Maritime has a vibrant and exciting future ahead and this week will help make that even greater.”

John Hulmes, Chairman of the LISW19 Steering Group, said LISW19 could not come at a better time as London and the UK enters a new trading era outside the European Union. “LISW19 will provide a platform to demonstrate that post Brexit London and the UK will remain the world’s leading maritime centre and the significant trade advantages (both for the UK and its trade partners) arising from new global trade deals.”

Over 60 international industry trade associations, UK Government departments and the Devolved Administrations have so far signed up as Supporting Organisations of London International Shipping Week 2019 (LISW19).

The move is significant so soon into the start of the campaign for the next LISW and is further proof that world shipping considers London International Shipping Week as the ‘must attend’ event in the global maritime calendar.

Source: London International Shipping Week