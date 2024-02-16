Industry-Leading Hull Stress Monitoring System Receives ABS SMART PDA

Light Structures’ SENSFIB Hull Stress Monitoring System received the ABS SMART(SHM) Tier 3 Product Design Assessment (PDA) certificate.

The SENSFIB Tier 3 Smart Structural Health Monitoring system employs an industry-leading, fiber optic, sensor-based approach for structural health assessment and prediction, calibrated and verified using high-fidelity data for improved accuracy and reliability.

The system provides information about the stresses on a vessel’s hull from cargo loading, weather conditions and the passage of time through data from several fiber optic strain sensors, accelerometers and graphic user interfaces.

Vessels fitted with the SENSFIB system will be eligible to receive the ABS Class notation SMART(SHM) with vessel records indicating Global Hull and Fatigue, Tier 3.

“Our PDA for Light Structures provides a comprehensive certification solution that demonstrates their commitment to enhanced structural health and condition monitoring. The presence of SMART systems is growing rapidly in the industry, and ABS is proud to add the Light Structures structural monitoring technology to the list of ABS approved SMART products,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

The PDA certificate was presented to Niklas Hallgren, CEO of Light Structures, at the ABS world headquarters in Houston.

“We’re delighted to receive a Product Design Assessment for the SMART (SHM) notation by ABS. The certification reflects our unique position to integrate structural health monitoring data with digital and cloud-based platforms, and our ability to improve safety at sea and optimize condition-based maintenance as part of our clients’ digital transformation,” said Hallgren.

Source: ABS