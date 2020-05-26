Industry looks to chart course for post COVID-19 reality at Nor-Shipping 2021

Nor-Shipping 2021 is preparing its position as the natural hub for the international maritime and ocean industries to meet, do business and plan for the future in the wake of the current Coronavirus crisis. Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, which takes place in Lillestrøm and Oslo 01-04 June 2021, will look to showcase key players taking positive #ACTION within the ocean space, while helping delegates navigate and succeed in the new business landscape.

The leading international event week, which attracted 50,000 industry stakeholders to its exhibition halls and events in 2019, will provide a platform for participants to collaborate, share knowledge and discover the very latest trends and innovations – rebuilding a sense of community between currently isolated individuals, companies and organisations.

Engagement arena

“2021 will be a landmark Nor-Shipping,” explains Per Martin Tanggaard, Director Nor-Shipping External Relations. “The industry, and indeed the modern world, has never experienced anything quite like the current pandemic. That creates a need to recalibrate both our mindsets and businesses, reflecting on the lessons of the past and present, while optimising the way to operate for the future… whatever that may bring. Nor-Shipping 2021 is the natural arena to engage with that process, and one another.”

Tanggaard accepts that some “refinements” may be inevitable in terms of adhering to all relevant health and safety guidelines, but is confident a thriving, exciting and productive atmosphere and environment can be maintained.

A vital role

“Nor-Shipping’s timing is an advantage,” he notes. “We have not changed, nor do we expect to change, our schedule. Our summer 2021 opening give us the opportunity to plan thoroughly and engage with key stakeholders to deliver the experience – and, crucially, the content – that meets their current and future business demands. We are here to serve the industry and that role has never been more important.”

He continues: “The business leaders I engage with have made it very clear that they can’t wait for Nor-Shipping. In fact, the strong impression I get is that they see it as an event capable of re-energising maritime for the post-Covid ‘new normal’. We are currently seeing a lot of interest, both from exhibitors and partners, with new bookings on an almost daily basis. We have now sold around 70% of the exhibition space for next year.

“There is no doubt that there are very real challenges for us all at present, but there is still a tangible sense of optimism for business in the ocean space. Nor-Shipping 2021 is the arena for realising that potential. It is more essential now than ever.”

Delivering value

Nor-Shipping takes place at the 22,500 sq. m Norges Varemesse exhibition space in Lillestrøm and at a variety of venues across nearby Oslo. In addition to its #ACTION theme, Nor-Shipping 2021 will once again feature the Blue Economy Hall – showcasing new ocean innovation, competency and sustainable business opportunities – as well as five main themed industry halls.

A host of networking, knowledge sharing and social events are currently being lined up for the busy week, ensuring that there’s something for everyone in Nor-Shipping’s diverse audience group (in 2019 participants were welcomed from over 85 countries, with exhibitors representing 47 different nationalities).

