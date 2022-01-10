Industry rallies behind decision to postpone Nor-Shipping to April

On the day that Nor-Shipping was due to swing open its doors in Oslo and Lillestrøm, key industry figures are rallying to show support for the decision to delay ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’ until April.

The Nor-Shipping management team, in close consultation with leading stakeholders, chose to move the event from 10-13 January to 4-7 April in mid-December, as concern grew over the omicron coronavirus mutation. The new date was selected to help facilitate a Nor-Shipping with easier international travel, less social distancing, and a more vibrant networking, knowledge sharing and business platform.

Positive focus

“The response we’ve had has been universally positive,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping. “Nor-Shipping is a celebration of innovation, ambition and progress within the maritime and ocean industries – and to try and run a scaled-down version under a cloud of coronavirus concern would have ruined that unique experience. Yes, we could have moved a lot of activity onto a digital platform, but, let’s face it, everyone was so looking forward to the magic of coming together again as a community that it would have been a real anti-climax.

“That’s why the April move makes such sense and is generating so much support. People want to work together again – to meet, build relationships, inspire and feed off the energy of an industry that really is like no other. This gives us all a new, positive focus and, thankfully, not too much of a wait!”

The world in one place

The event week is now expecting to emulate the success of its 2019 outing, when some 50,000 international decision makers gathered to connect, collaborate and do deals, with over 900 exhibiting companies showcasing the very latest ocean developments. Highlights for April include knowledge sharing activities such as the Ocean Leadership Conference and Blue Talks, vibrant networking at ‘After Work at Aker Brygge’ and, as always, some 22,000 sq m of innovative and immersive exhibition space.

Main partners DNV and DNB are amongst those looking forward to welcoming the world to Norway.

Inspiring collaboration

“Nor-Shipping is defined by its ability to bring people together from across the industry, and from across the world; connecting people and inspiring and enabling business progress,” remarks Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV CEO Maritime. “To us as a classification society it is important that this can be done safely. We hope April delivers a window of opportunity for us to engage with one another again face-to-face, helping enable the collaboration we need as we target a more sustainable future.”

Jan Ole Huseby, Global Head of Ocean Industries, DNB, agrees: “I think we’ve all missed the opportunity to come face-to-face with one another, and new opportunities, in an arena like Nor-Shipping. This is where the industry meets the partners they need to turn potential into progress – experiencing the world of ocean business and innovation in a single location. Nor-Shipping offers something really unique and it’ll be fantastic to experience that once again in April.”

Nor-Shipping 2022 was originally scheduled to take place 10-13 January. All bookings and exhibition stands for the January event have now been transferred to April. Alongside key Nor-Shipping conferences and gatherings, unique partner events, awards initiatives and targeted activities will ensure optimal networking and ocean business opportunities.

Source: Nor-Shipping