Industry Survey: Impact Of Covid-19 On Corruption Faced By The Shipping Industry

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) has launched a survey to obtain a better understanding of the possible link between the COVID-19 outbreak and corrupt demands faced by the shipping industry, and how such demands are affecting seafarers and vessel operations. BIMCO supports MACN’s efforts to fight corruption in shipping and is therefore encouraging members to respond to the survey.

The survey, which is designed as a short 3-minutes “tick-the-box” questionnaire, gives stakeholders in the shipping industry the possibility to indicate, amongst other things, if they continue to face challenges during vessel clearance and/or Port State Control inspections. At the same time, MACN would also like to receive feedback on any new innovative or best practices which have been observed for e.g. use of remote technologies which may reduce the opportunity for corrupt demands. Please share this questionnaire among your vessels as their input is highly valuable.

Deadline for responding to the survey is 15 June 2020.

