Infinity Maritime partners with ABS to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, using data

Infinity Maritime, the first platform to provide alternative maritime finance through digitisation enabling fractional ownership of commercial ships, including tankers, bulkers and boxships, has a focus on building the most sustainable commercial fleet possible.

Infinity Maritime is creating asset-backed MetaUnits for the ships it purchases and operates that will be tradeable, resulting in a secondary market for investors. The platform focuses on creating a sustainable fleet via the purchase and upgrade of modern vessels, in line with the Poseidon Principles and the Sea Cargo Charter for sustainability.

ABS will advise on sustainability in vessel selection, performance monitoring of operators and vessel emissions, benchmarking versus the market and future proofing for the developing regulations, so that the platform can lead the way with adhering to changing rating requirements, and the costs associated with them.

Georgios Plevrakis, Vice President of Global Sustainability at ABS said: “As a leader in maritime sustainability, ABS is committed to supporting the global energy transition and enabling more sustainable operations at sea. We are proud to work with Infinity to facilitate the creation of a modern, sustainable fleet.”

Andrew Graham, Chairman, Infinity Maritime said: “Infinity’s ambition is to reinvigorate the Maritime ecosystem – not disrupt it, while leading the way with the adoption of the Poseidon Principles and showing how sustainable shipping can also be the most commercially attractive. We’re proud to be working with ABS, one of the world’s leading Class Societies to make this happen.”

Infinity Maritime is the London based alternative finance digital platform for the issuance and trading of asset-backed MetaUnits in the maritime sector. Through the fractionalisation and digitisation of maritime assets, Infinity allows broader access to real asset investment opportunities and more exit opportunities for investors within the global maritime industry with a core objective of promoting sustainability. Purchasers/acquirers of MetaUnits include a wide range of maritime and finance industry participants, such as family offices, hedge funds, HNW/UHNW and other yield investors.

Source: Infinity Maritime