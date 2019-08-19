Inflation decreased to 1.4% in July 2019 (HICP: 1.4%)

In July 2019, the inflation rate was 1.4% (June 2019: 1.6%), as Statistics Austria reports. Significantly lower prices for flight tickets were primarily responsible for the decrease of the inflation rate in July. Prices for housing, water and energy (+3.1% compared to July 2018) proved to be the most important price driver, followed by prices for restaurants and hotels (+3.2%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 106.4 in July. Compared to the previous month the average price level decreased by 0.4%.

The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP 2015) was 106.27 in July 2019, with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.4%.

Source: Statistik Austria