Influential speaker line-up marks return of Maritime Cyprus in 2022

The Maritime Cyprus conference will take place in Limassol, from 9 – 12 October 2022 and the influential speaker line-up marks a confident return to this biannual event.

Centered around the theme of “Shipping’s response to the three Cs: Crises – Challenges – Competitiveness,” the conference will host keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops designed to accelerate maritime’s progress within these areas. Discussion will cover topics from decarbonization, green ship financing approaches, digitalization, autonomous vessels, and seafarers’ welfare and rights.

Over 800 delegates are expected to attend from across the globe, including a diverse range of influential shipping industry players. As is typical of the conference’s long-standing format, all speakers have been invited solely on merit, ensuring the high quality of each and every session. The majority of panel discussions will take place in the morning of each day – allowing for afternoons to be dedicated solely to meetings and networking.

Shipping leaders featured in the line-up of speakers and panellists include Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO); Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport of the European Commission; Philippos Philis, President of ECSA; Maja Markovcic Kostelac, Executive Director, EMSA; Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Worker’s Federation (ITF); Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman, and Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS); and Nikolaus Schues, President Designate of BIMCO and many more.

Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Vassilios Demetriades, commented:

“The maritime industry has entered a period of significant transformation over the last few years, with incoming regulations encouraging much-needed change in shipping’s journey towards decarbonization. The pandemic has also affected how the industry operates. Looking into the recent past, as well as the immediate future, it’s clear that there is an urgent need for genuine industry-wide collaboration around the challenges faced within this changing landscape.

“While these challenges are substantial, they are not insurmountable – if shipping effectively unites to navigate a path forward. This October, Maritime Cyprus will offer a platform through which some of the most influential leaders in shipping will meet and discuss these important issues – from sustainable progress and crisis management, to increasing diversity and inclusion.

“The Maritime Cyprus conference offers an important opportunity to discuss – and put into action – ways of creating progress within the industry. We look forward to welcoming influencers from all over the world, including senior representatives from the International Maritime Organization, the European Union, the International Chamber of Shipping, the European Community Shipowners Association, plus the Cyprus shipping industry and the wider Cyprus maritime cluster. Now is the time to accelerate change and reconnect, face to face in the warmth of the Cypriot sunshine and welcome.”

The conference will be held in Limassol, at the Carob Mill Conference Centre, between 9th and 12th October 2022.

To see the latest speaker list and program, click here: https://maritimecyprus.dms.gov.cy/

To register your place at this year’s conference, visit the Maritime Cyprus website: https://maritimecyprus.dms.gov.cy/conference/maritime-cyprus-conference,81

Source: Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM)