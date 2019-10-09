Information Exchange In Ports Mission Offers Platform For All Stakeholders

An important step in the digitization of ports is the networking of the players, which extends beyond company boundaries into maritime transport and the hinterland. In many cases, this net- working already takes place via commercial platforms, which are often developed and operated by companies in the port industry. Its scope of services is there- fore focused on business areas that are important for the actual handling, storage and transport tasks of the port. Companies out- side speciﬁc port that are also involved in the logistics chain are often excluded from these solutions. The same applies to smaller companies, which cannot use these platforms due to lower ﬁnancial or personnel resources.

The project „MISSION – Manage Information Seamlessly in Ports and Hinterlands“ was initiated in order to make the advantages of the digitization of ports accessible to these companies as well. It is funded by the national IHA- TEC programme „Innovative Port Technologies“ of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

Together with the Lübecker Hafen-Gesellschaft, Lufthansa Industry Solutions and the University of Lübeck, the Fraunhofer CML is developing a prototype for a non-discriminatory information network. An important design principle is the open infrastructure, in which as little data as possible is centrally stored and data sovereignty remains with the provider.

The MISSION research project is now in the implementation phase. The ﬁrst applications have already been implemented and can be used. The identiﬁcation service, which provides logon information for the entire network, plays a central role. In addition to the option of single sign-on (one logon for many connected services), user administration is thus taken away from the service providers in the network and secure data exchange is made possible. In addition, modules are being developed that support the routing and tracking of trucks.

Source: CML Fraunhofer