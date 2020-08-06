Ingmar Loges joins Newport Shipping

As part of the Group’s growth strategy Ingmar Loges has joined Newport Shipping as Managing Director to further develop the Group’s business activity capability.

Newport Shipping welcomes Ingmar Loges to its team as Managing Director, Germany. Mr Loges will support Newport Shipping in Group financial strategy and marketing strategy for the German market.

Mr Loges comes with over 30 years of leading industry experience in domestic and international marketplaces. His previous roles included Global Head of Ship and Offshore Finance for the last 15 years in leading financial institutions DVB BANK SE Amsterdam, HSH Nordbank AG Hamburg, UniCredit Bank AG Hamburg and Singapore.

“With the opening of the Hamburg office Newport will have presence in all the major shipping centres. This is key to our business strategy of delivering services through a global network. Ingmar’s strong reputation as a maritime veteran with in-depth experience of the industry will further strengthen our capability to serve our clients globally”, said Lianghui Xia, Group Managing Director, Newport Shipping.

Ingmar will be assisting Newport Shipping with its marketing strategy and growing the Group’s presence in Germany through his proven track record of marketing and executing transaction across multiple shipping sectors.

“Germany is one of the most important shipping nations. As the Managing Director of our German entity Ingmar will be key to our business development in the German market. We are confident that Ingmar will be able to showcase what Newport can bring to the market as a reliable service partner”, said Lianghui Xia.

“I will bring to Newport Shipping all my experience, knowledge and my strong network within the maritime and financial industry. I think this is a good base to support the growth strategy. To run Newport Shipping’s Hamburg office is a great opportunity to generate new business within the main services of dry-docking, retrofit and financing. I think Newport Shipping’s Hamburg presence is a perfect location for our turnkey solutions for retrofitting projects combined with the Group’s financing services”, said Ingmar Loges.

Newport Shipping would like to welcome Mr Loges to the team and looks forward to their future working partnership.

Newport Shipping UK LLP is registered in the United Kingdom specialising in providing comprehensive drydocking services for ship repair works, purchase and timely delivery of owners’ extras (spare parts, paint supply) as well as specialised maintenance, equipment upgrades (BWTS, scrubbers) and turnkey LNG retrofits. The Group operates through a strategic network of 12 shipyards with 28 docks capable of handling all vessel sizes and approximately 2,100 dockings annually across the Atlantic and Pacific trading zones. Utilizing Newport’s financing services, the Group is able to minimize cash outlay for shipowners. Newport Shipping is registered in London but has presence in all major shipping centres – including Athens, Oslo, Istanbul, New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Hamburg.

Source: Newport Shipping