Ingolf Sætrevik joins Dualog: Boosting the initiatives to bring ship and shore closer

Leading maritime software provider Dualog has called on shipowners and managers to embrace the integrated ship as part of their business processes. A major challenge has been to standardise and being able to efficiently share data.

This is why the company has invested more than €5 million in developing new software which will enable the shipowners and managers to implement their digital strategies in a maritime cloud environment.

To further support the increasing demand for implementing the new digital solutions, Dualog has strengthened the organisation and employed Ingolf Sætrevik to head up the push into this area. Mr Sætrevik joins Dualog from Marlink where he was Director of Maritime IT Solutions for Northern Europe.

According to the Dualog CEO, Morten Lind-Olsen, the integrated ship is becoming a reality faster than expected – partly boosted by the global pandemic. “By hiring Ingolf Sætrevik, we are strengthening the dialogue with ship owners, ship managers and other stakeholders about the options and benefits open to them.”

According to Mr Sætrevik, there is a change in mind set to support the larger community needs and established sustainability goals. “There’s an increasing awareness about transparency, accountability and reporting. You have to be able to actually tell exactly what’s going on within the confines of your ship, what are the audits and the tracks of what’s going on,” he said

This latest news from Dualog is hot on the heels of a recent announcement of an integration with the cloud-based file-sharing tool Microsoft Sharepoint. Dualog Drive is purpose-built to simplify the distribution and replication of documents, data, software updates, IoT data and large files between ship and shore. Mr Lind-Olsen pointed to the creation of a data-transfer bridge between the existing cloud and the maritime cloud in a secure manner. “We have had quite a close look at the IMO 2021 cyber security recommendations as we have created our new solutions,” he added.

“I am really looking forward to take part in the exciting upcoming era for Dualog and the Industry,” commented a smiling Sætrevik.

