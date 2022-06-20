Inmarsat And Fameline MoU Extends Strategic Collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Fameline Holding Group (FHG), its subsidiaries and Inmarsat – the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications – extending an existing strategic collaboration. The MoU expresses the intent of both organisations to explore joint initiatives across the maritime and energy sectors to benefit both parties.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, FHG is an international network of organisations representing industries including maritime, satellite communications and energy.

Signed on 7 June 2022 at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition in Athens, Greece, the MoU aims to identify “mutually beneficial areas of cooperation”, bilateral trade opportunities and deeper strategic collaboration between the parties and key shipowners.

Damien Staples, Vice President, Wholesale, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “The memorandum of understanding establishes a basis for discussions that we hope will expand what is already a strong relationship between Inmarsat and the Fameline group of companies. We are pleased to see Fameline investing to expand and endorse the group’s strategy for growth, which aligns strongly with Inmarsat’s maritime and energy sector ambitions for always-on connectivity and digitalisation. We look forward to exploring new opportunities under this highly promising MoU framework.”

Adamos Seraphides, CEO, Fameline Holding Group, said: “Reaching the agreement with Inmarsat verifies the strong relationship our group companies, especially One Net, have had for more than 20 years. Moreover, it signals the beginning of an effort to intensify collaboration with Inmarsat in new fields throughout the FHG structure. We aspire to add more value to each other and develop and deliver innovative solutions for the maritime and energy sectors. We are very pleased that our relationship with a market leader such as Inmarsat is entering a new era.”

Further plans from the MoU signatories will be announced in due course.

Source: Inmarsat