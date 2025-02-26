Inmarsat Appoints Pulsar International As First Nexuswave Reseller Partner In The Mediterranean

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has appointed Pulsar International as the first reseller partner for NexusWave in the Mediterranean market. The agreement will also enable Pulsar to act as a local installation partner in the region. Pulsar will be offering its customers round-the-clock first-line support in local language. Pulsar has already secured commitments to deploy NexusWave to several Mediterranean-based operators including Greek fleet owners Spring Marine, Roswell Tankers, and Newport.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave is underpinned by a unique multi-dimensional bonded network that brings together Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and L-band services for fast, resilient, always-on connectivity with unlimited data and global coverage. As a fully managed service, it delivers consistent performance levels, while offering complete transparency into total cost of ownership – with no throttling, or unexpected charges.

Konstantinos Zacharias, ICT Officer, Spring Marine, said: “In modern shipping, connectivity plays a vital role in streamlining processes and meeting the diverse needs of stakeholders. NexusWave stands out as a fully managed service that seamlessly integrates the strengths of multiple networks, eliminating administrative burdens, helping control costs, and delivering consistent quality. The unified approach enhances efficiency and reliability across the board.”

Antonis Alogakos, IT Officer, Roswell Tankers, said: “The increasing complexity of connectivity demands in modern maritime operations require multi-orbit networks that work in harmony, such as Inmarsat’s NexusWave – whose orchestration of various networks provides the speed, reliability, and global coverage that ship owners, managers and operators increasingly rely on.”

While the rapid development of maritime connectivity presents unprecedented opportunities for shipping companies to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and crew welfare, it also raises cyber-security concerns as the number of attack surfaces increases. NexusWave addresses this issue through its secure-by-design infrastructure.

Theofano Somaripa, CIO, Newport, commented: “With vessels becoming more connected, the risk of costly cyber-attacks grows significantly, making network security a top priority. This was a key factor in our decision to choose NexusWave, which offers enterprise-grade security, including encrypted data, segregated networks, and the option to include advanced value-added security services.”

Robert Sakker, President and CEO, Pulsar International, commented: “Since its launch in 2024, NexusWave has found a ready audience in a maritime industry that is increasingly reliant on high-speed, always-on connectivity with robust cyber security. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with Inmarsat as we bring the power of bonded networks to shipping companies around the world.”

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Sales, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “As a significant part of Inmarsat’s strategy for growth, our first partner agreement for NexusWave in the Mediterranean will make the benefits of bonded connectivity readily available in this crucial ship-owning market. We look forward to working with Pulsar International to serve clients across the region.”

Source: Inmarsat Maritime