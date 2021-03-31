Inmarsat Signs Greece And Cyprus Representation Agreement With SRH Marine Electronics

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has signed an agreement with SRH Marine Electronics for SRH to provide formal representation for support to customers in Greece and Cyprus, whose Inmarsat Maritime contracts were purchased from Speedcast by Inmarsat at the beginning of this year.

“Following the rapid and successful migration of the services of all these customers as part of the agreement with Speedcast, we are now delighted to have put in place a formal agreement for customer support with SRH Marine Electronics for Greek and Cypriot customers that will provide those customers with full local representation going forward,” said Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

The agreement will include customer support for Inmarsat’s Fleet Network Manager (formerly Sigma) portfolio of hardware products and only covers clients who held Inmarsat Maritime contracts formerly with Speedcast.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with Inmarsat and look forward to providing a high-level of account management and customer support to this set of unique customers in Greece and Cyprus,” said Theodoros Nikolopoulos, Managing Director of SRH Marine Electronics.

