‘Innovation Quay’: New strategy to raise UAE’s position as global center for maritime innovation

All the new and ambitious initiatives that have placed Dubai among the world’s five most competitive and attractive maritime centers, are successfully presented to the global maritime industry at Dubai Maritime City Authority’s (DMCA) pavilion in Posidonia 2018, the world’s most prestigious shipping event taking place from June 4 to 8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.

“Innovation Quay” holds a special place among these initiatives and therefore gains the interest of delegates and visitors at the biannual exhibition. As an integrated facility for major manufacturers and research institutions to conduct field studies and create new experiences using the latest innovative technologies, such as drones, 3D technology, and smart and self-driving ships, “Innovation Quay” promotes the UAE as one of the most innovative countries in the world.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, said: “Innovation Quay provides a platform for encouraging manufacturers as well as national, regional and international research institutions, to conduct practical experiments to develop the most advanced technologies in the maritime sector. We seek to incubate innovative projects, encourage creative talents, and produce the best ideas to further improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime sector and consolidate Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership in the global maritime sector”.

The project complements DMCA drive in instilling creativity in the sector and further enhancing the maritime community in line with the demands of the 21st century. The initiative highlights the aspirations of the Dubai Government to establish a sustainable maritime sector, capable of meeting the sustainable development goals of the Emirate of Dubai.

Amer Ali, added: “Launching ‘Innovation Quay’ demonstrates our commitment to foster creativity and innovation and support research and development in line with the goal of making the UAE a global center for innovative technologies and modern creative solutions. We are confident that this initiative will generate pioneering ideas and support state-of-the-art projects that will have a positive impact on our continuous efforts to make the maritime sector an important contributor in achieving the nation’s sustainable development goals and turning Dubai and the UAE into the world’s leading maritime capitals”.

Source: Dubai Maritime City Authority