Innovative 212-metre RoPax Ferry, design by KNUD E. HANSEN

The latest design from KNUD E. HANSEN is an innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry that can transport up to 700 passengers and 390 cars. The vessel also boasts 2955 lane metres for trucks and trailers. The layout and access arrangements makes it an ideal choice for the Mediterranean market although it is also well suited for a variety of locations and operating conditions worldwide.

The vessel has a service speed of 23 knots and can operate close to optimum engine load, even at slow speeds. The two propulsion engines have a combined power of approximately 25.6 Megawatts and are fueled by marine diesel oil (MDO). For the hotel load two gensets, each abt. 1500 Kilowatts are provided. There are also two tunnel thrusters, each abt. 1500 Kilowatts, located at the bow, which, combined with the twin screw arrangement gives a high degree of maneuverability, a very desirable feature for Med-mooring. There is also a large battery bank to power the vessel while dockside, allowing for zero emissions in port.

The vessel features two car decks below the main deck, and two trailer decks above the main deck. The lower decks are accessed via fixed ramps. The main deck gives priority to trucks, which can be easily loaded via an extra-wide stern ramp. The upper trailer decks are accessed via a tiltable/hoistable ramp. There is also a dedicated passenger ramp at the stern with an escalator leading to the accommodation decks. As an option, a hoistable car deck with a capacity of 390 cars can be arranged in the upper garage. Decks 6 and 7 are devoted to passenger accommodation and public spaces, which are well suited for both day voyages and overnight passages.

There are a total of 100 twin-occupancy, en suite cabins for passengers. Deck 6 features a self-service restaurant, bar lounge, air-seat lounge, a la carte restaurant, internet café, reception and shopping area. There is an open passenger area on deck 8, with sun shades, a kiosk, and plenty of seating.

The wheelhouse is located on Deck 8 along with 17 crew/officer cabins as well as dining and recreation facilities for all staff. 21 double crew cabins are arranged forward in the upper trailer garage. The vessel has two passenger lifts providing access to all vehicle and accommodation decks and one service lift.

A service lift connects the galley with the provision store on Deck 2. The vessel is certified as a EuroClass Type A ship and is fully SOLAS compliant. KNUD E. HANSEN aims to achieve the highest level of survivability with strict adherence to Safe Return to Port (SRtP) requirements through the inclusion of redundant, segregated power and propulsion systems as well as passenger safe havens and an auxiliary wheelhouse.

This design has been developed completely in-house, by the highly trained and experienced staff of naval architects, marine engineers and designers at KNUD E. HANSEN, who place the utmost importance on safety, efficiency and design ingenuity.

ROPAX VESSEL DETAILS

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length over all ABT. 212.00 m

Length between perpendiculars 204.50 m

Breadth moulded 28.50 m

Depth moulded to deck 3

Scantling draught 6.70 m

Design draught 9.70 m

Service speed 23.0 kn

Crew 65 pers

Passengers 700 pers.

Private cars decks 1&2 100 cars

Private cars hoistable deck 390 cars

Trucks 2955 lm

Deadweight ABT. 7500 t

