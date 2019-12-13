Innovative repair technology proves efficiency through successful demonstrations on ships in service

Record of around 20 successful applications in cases such as ballast piping and tanks, sewage and HFO tanks, thermal oil piping, valves, flanges, decks, bulkheads are proof of efficient and durable COMPA Repairs innovative technology worthy of attention.

One of the latest repairs with this technology was performed on a damaged tank bulkhead, during the vessel’s port call in Antwerp. COMPA Repairs team was asked to assess the damage and recommend a suitable, cost-efficient repair solution to prevent fuel leakage that appeared between water ballast and heavy fuel tanks.

This solution requires a few steps. Prior to the repair process, COMPA engineers and composite specialists investigated the damage parameters and then devised the repair plan using its own eCOMPA software.

Repair process on the ship starts with damage inspection, on which continues surface preparation that consist of mechanical and chemical treatments to ensure good bonding between the steel surface and composite patch.

The next step includes cutting the carbon and glass fibres to exact measures and careful mixing of resin and catalyst. Multiple layers of glass and carbon fibres mixed with the epoxy resin are placed onto the damaged plating. The cured resin permanently bonds the fibres to the plating, creating a strong and fully solid composite patch.

The repair of a damaged tank bulkhead was completed in record time without any setbacks. Following the repair, the tank was quickly brought back into the service, demonstrating the cost and time efficiency of COMPA Repairs composite patch technology.

Demonstrations on ships in service are a part of the project «COMPA 2GO – Composite Repairs for Ships: Service Demonstration, Certification and Market Entry». The project is financed under the highly competitive Horizon 2020 SME Instrument Phase 2 programme.