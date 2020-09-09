Innovative Safety Culture Survey Enters Final Test

Port Skills and Safety (PSS), the collective body for health and skill development in the UK ports sector, is on a pioneering journey with the University of Bath to develop the first PhD level safety climate tool. The survey is the result of nearly three years of research, and now requires volunteers from across the sector to test which questions will be included in the final product.

The survey questions under consideration were developed by PhD researcher, David Walter, and drawn from one-to-one interviews with industry experts and confidential focus groups across England and Wales. They are also underpinned by the latest safety climate literature. This final round of testing will allow PSS and David Walter to assess the questions and create a shorter, definitive version of the survey to be rolled out in the new year.

The survey can be completed, in about 15 minutes, on a PC, laptop, or mobile device.

We are looking for 200 – 300 respondents from ports to (anonymously) complete this version of the survey. David Walter needs views from people working in all aspects of the port industry; the more different voices he can hear, the better the research findings will be.

By working with University of Bath, not only do we guarantee full academic rigour, but we also ensure that anyone who takes part can do so in full confidence that their replies will be secure and they will remain anonymous.

The Safety Climate Survey Tool will be based online and allow organisations to capture employee perceptions of safety in their places of work. The data collected will then enable ports to create tailored activities to enhance their own health and safety cultures and measure their successes.

The collective evidence from the Survey Tool will highlight sector wide opportunities that can benefit from shared industry action. Together, the organisational and national outcomes will raise health and safety standards in UK ports to a brand-new level.

Source: Port Skills and Safety (PSS)