Innovative solutions for remote inspection: RINA and Kiber team up

RINA, one of the global leading classification societies, has signed an agreement with the augmented and virtual reality innovator VRMedia to boost the development of remote inspection technologies to carry out ship inspections by interacting with the surveyor remotely, utilising VRMedia’s Kiber system.

Kiber is a wearable hardware and software fully integrated system for remote assistance, that allows the consultation and sharing of real time information between several participants through the use of augmented reality technology.

With the Kiber Helmet, a headset equipped with a video camera, a viewer, a set of headphones and a microphone, the operator can receive real time advice and instructions from one or more remote experts as well as having documents and text displayed directly on the viewer.

Other communication tools, such as a borescope, a microscope and a handcam, allow the operator to complete a multitude of task; for example, on board inspections as well as repair and maintenance activities can be completed whilst in contact with the technical office of the shipping company or the ship’s builder. Experts can ensure, in real time, that the correct procedures are adhered, and the operator can immediately visualize the necessary documents. Through real time contact with shore-based colleagues, RINA surveyors will also benefit from this technology, in compliance with the applicable rules, during inspections. The helmet is also a useful training tool, allowing students to perform maintenance and inspection simulations without being physically on board a ship.

The Kiber Helmet and related software will be distributed globally to the marine sector exclusively by RINA. VRMedia will get access to RINA’s extensive global network and expertise in the world of shipping and ship certification. The connected technologies will be offered to customers via RINA Cube, the digital platform designed by RINA to gather and integrate data from different sources and provide predictive analyses.

Commenting on the agreement Paolo Moretti, Chief Commercial Officer, RINA, said: “We are really satisfied with the collaboration with VRMedia. Augmented inspection is a technology with great potential and represents an extra step towards the digitalization of shipping. Being able to distribute an innovative tool like Kiber to our customers will give us an edge in the market “.

Luca Torri, Chief Executive Officer at VRMedia, added: “We are delighted about this important partnership with RINA as it represents a collaboration of Italian excellence. Kiber is an advanced remote inspection system with continuously expanding areas of application thanks to the real benefits it delivers in Marine operations such as ease of use, efficiency and safety”.

Source: RINA