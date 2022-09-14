Innovez One partners with Aventra Group on integrated analytics for enhanced Port Management Information Systems

Innovez One, a leader in digital solutions for Port Management, and Aventra Group, a maritime IT boutique specializing in advanced analytics and data solutions, have signed a strategic partnership to develop an advanced and innovative analytics dashboard that will enhance digital Port Management Information Systems (PMIS), giving ports better visibility on their operations and supporting strategic decision-making.

The joint platform, Port Management Insights (PMIn-sightsTM), will use historical and real-time data (coming from sensor-based IoT technology) to improve the operational efficiency of port, towage and pilotage operations, building on both companies’ expertise with machine learning automation and artificial intelligence (AI). An analytics dashboard will integrate data from several sources and applications, facilitating data sharing and enabling managers to see all information in one place.

Moreover, this partnership will enable the two companies to develop a data library of use cases, and create tailored advanced solutions to support port management.

Grant Ingram, CEO of Innovez One for the UK and Europe, commented: “We are excited to partner with Aventra Group to help deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions for more ports around the world. As a growing number of ports embrace digitalisation as the foundation for their sustainable future, we are proud to be delivering even more value through user-friendly solutions that help them improve efficiency, make robust decisions, and reduce their emissions.”

Juan Jose Gil, CEO & Executive Director of Aventra Digital, said: “We are very excited to be joining forces with Innovez-One to contribute to the acceleration of Ports’ Digital Transformation. The digital era is the era of collaboration where leading companies bring in their best strengths to build unprecedented value. This partnership will equip ports to run smoother with an in-depth understanding of their operations while uncovering all the potential for improvement.”

Innovez One’s and Aventra’s decision to partner up will foster agile decision-making, enabling ports around the world to adapt to rapidly changing scenarios while properly managing risks and opportunities for all the stakeholders of the cluster. This attests to the commitment of both companies to their missions in the maritime industry.

Source: Aventra Group