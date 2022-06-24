Innovez One to advance digitalisation of major Malaysian port, Tanjung Pelepas

Innovez One, a world-leading port information management systems provider, will supply its MarineM solution to the Malaysian Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), improving efficiency and enabling this major global port to enter the next stage of its digitalisation journey.

Innovez One’s MarineM will provide a user-friendly interface where agents can register their vessels and order services to support arrivals, such as supplies, logistics and marine services. Using algorithms powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, MarineM’s planning module will automatically manage schedules and dispatch resources – assigning pilots and tug boats to the various jobs in the most optimal way, and handling the logistics required to transport pilots to boarding grounds.

As opposed to manual planning, the AI-powered system is able to instantly reallocate resources if a vessel’s ETA changes, thereby limiting waiting times and making the Port of Tanjung Pelepas more resilient in the face of congestion, as increasingly experienced by ports across the world.

MarineM will also enable agents to monitor the status of their orders in real time and will automate the billing process. It also includes a live map where port managers will be able to view the movements of each vessel.

David Yeo, CEO and founder of Innovez One, said: “This significant technological milestone will unlock new efficiencies at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and ensure that all pieces fall into place seamlessly to support ships’ arrivals and departures. As recent months have demonstrated, the so-called first and last mile of the journey at sea is critical. Digitalisation is now more important than ever, in order to make ports more resilient to disruptions and avoid the multiplication of seemingly minor delays that can exacerbate port congestion. We are delighted to support the Port of Tanjung Pelepas as it joins the growing ranks of the fully-digitised ports of tomorrow.”

Marco Neelsen, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Tanjung Pelepas said: “The transition of digitalization and automation is speeding up in the entire maritime industry. To secure efficient, sustainable operation and business competitiveness, PTP has proactively invested in its assets and infrastructure. PTP is committed to continue with the journey and further create values to our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Joe Schofield, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas said: “Digitalisation is absolutely vital for ports like ours and is the way of the future, as shipping transports the world’s economy and is expected to grow even further in decades to come. Thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning, we will reach new heights in terms of efficiency, which will help us become even more competitive on the global stage. Most importantly, this will translate into a better and faster service for our clients and visiting vessels, and a more modern work environment for our employees.”

The MarineM system will be in place by early 3rd quarter of 2022. This is a major contract win for Innovez One, marking the company’s entry on the key Malaysian market. The company has already provided port management information systems to major global players, including the Port of Tanjung Priok, in Indonesia, the Port of Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom, and several small to medium sized ports in South East Asia. At the Port of Singapore, Innovez One delivered mobile applications for use for its pilots, tugboats and pilots boats that run on marineM’s job dispatch messaging platform.

Source: Innovez One