Innovez One to digitalise and optimise port services in Brunei Darussalam

Innovez One, a leading provider of digital solutions for the world’s ports, will supply its flagship software MarineM to Darussalam Pilotage Services (DPS), a provider of pilotage and towage services for the port of Muara, the most important commercial maritime hub in Brunei.

By deploying MarineM, DPS will fully digitise and optimise crucial marine services for vessels arriving and departing the port of Muara, from vessel registration to billing. MarineM’s digital platform will replace paper-based processes to capture job requests, track the progress of each job in real time, and generate invoices automatically. Agents will be able to use an online portal to register their port calls, providing the convenience to order services from mobile devices and eliminating time-consuming manual workflows. This will support transparency, minimise the risk of errors, and help eliminate billing issues, delays, and disputes.

Innovez One’s AI-powered solution will also be used to automate and optimise the scheduling of port, tug and pilotage services. Key operations including vessel allocation and job planning and tracking will henceforth be managed through a robust and flexible digital platform, rather than manual processes such as whiteboards, paper and spreadsheets. This digital transition will boost the efficiency of service fleets, giving DPS greater scope to optimise vessel and berth allocation, while also helping curb fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Innovez One’s MarineM software uses GPS and AIS data to track the position of each vessel and the status of jobs in real time and applies artificial intelligence to automate scheduling – allocating resources as efficiently as possible and ensuring that any last-minute requests or changes in vessels’ ETAs are handled instantly. This plays a key role in building port resilience and minimising congestion for arriving vessels.

Zil Husam Abd Rahman, General Manager at Darussalam Pilotage Services (DPS), commented: “We are excited to enter the digital era with Innovez One’s state-of-the-art solutions, which will help us unlock the full potential of our tug, pilot and towage services, maximise our operational efficiency, and deliver a paper-free and stress-free experience for our clients. As the main gateway for international trade, the Port of Muara is an essential hub for the development of Brunei Darussalam and other economies in the region. Entering the digital era will enable us to not only offer the best possible service to our customers, but also play an even greater role in delivering sustainable development for our country and communities.”

David Yeo, CEO and Founder of Innovez One, said: “We fundamentally believe that every port can become a smart port, using our turnkey solutions to help them achieve their specific objectives. Digitalisation has the potential to dramatically transform ports of all sizes and on all continents, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability, while also helping them improve their sustainability and reduce their emissions, now and in the long term. We are delighted to partner with DPS and welcome this key towage and pilotage provider as a fully-fledged member of the global network of smart, sustainable ports of the future.”

Source: Innovez One