Innovez One to digitalise towage and pilotage operations for the Port of Banten in Indonesia

Port of Banten to implement Innovez One’s cutting-edge marineM digital technology and AI models to optimise towage and pilotage operations, increasing efficiency and sustainability.

Singapore, 07 October 2020 – Innovez One, one of the world’s leading providers of port management software for the world’s busiest ports and towage operators, has signed a contract with the Port of Banten, a growing Indonesian port located in the rapidly developing Banten region, to digitise its towage and pilotage operations.

The Port of Banten is an exciting addition to Innovez One’s global roster of ports. It is the 13th port in Indonesia alone to adopt marineM, Innovez One’s cutting-edge digital solution to optimise its towage and pilotage operations.

Optimising towage and pilotage operations digitally is a critical challenge for ports around the world. With systems often relying on physical paper trails, whiteboards and excel sheets, inefficient planning of these critical resources, inaccuracies in recording key details, and billing problems often become the cause of disputes and hinder the strategic importance to increase efficiency in the port as well to reduce the emissions.

Innovez One will deliver the complete set of marineM modules to the port, an AI-powered port management information system for managing seaports and nautical services operators’ entire operations, from ordering booking, resources planning, dispatch, and billing, to the port. The marineM modules will be fully operational by February 2021.

The Port of Banten will use marineM’s AI and scheduling capabilities to optimise the allocations of pilotage and towage operations at the port. The solution has been proven to save significant time and costs as well as lower GHG emissions thanks to reduced fuel consumption of tugboats and be more efficient to take vessels to the berth. The Port of Banten will also receive a unique scheduling engine, built specifically for the maritime sector, that uses cutting-edge algorithms to better plan pilotage operations.

David Yeo, group CEO and founder of Innovez One said, “We’re delighted that the Port of Banten has decided to digitise its towage and pilotage operations and Partner with Innovez One. Our marineM solution will make an immediate difference by turning complex, manual tasks into a streamlined, efficient process underpinned by cutting-edge digital innovation from Innovez One that will enable Port of Banten to achieve its strategic objective.

“For too long advanced technology that improves efficiencies, profitability and sustainability, has only been reserved for the larger top-tier ports around the world. This does not need to be the case. Our software and solutions can unlock the opportunities of digitalisation right now for the mid-sized and smaller ports which account for over 80% of the market. Our mission is to help this 80% reap the benefits that digitalisation brings, so they can improve the efficiency and sustainability of their operations, as well as increase their profitability, commercial success, and competitiveness in the eyes of their customers.

“Currently, many operators in the towage and pilotage industries rely on manual, paper-based processes or Excel spreadsheets to arrange and execute jobs. Digitising these processes can deliver substantial cost savings every year for ports and tug fleets, as well as giving them close control over their operations and providing crews with the right support that they need.”

The suite of software includes the marineM Marine Job Planner application to the port, which runs a proprietary marineM AI engine, built specifically for the maritime sector, to maximise efficiency for pilotage and towage operations. It enables the handling of complex task allocations and auto-generation of schedules while allowing users to make minor adjustments easily by drag-and-drop.

The Port of Banten Pilots, tugboats, and pilot boats will use marineM apps to facilitate the easy receipt of job assignments and allow real-time updates of progress. With Marine Job Planner Maps, the port will be able to monitor movements of tugboats in real-time and monitor the progress of every job instantaneously.

Source: Innovez One