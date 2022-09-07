Innoviz and HiRain Technologies Deploy InnovizOne Across Shipping Ports in China

Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, and its strategic partner HiRain Technologies, a leading Tier 1 solutions provider for the Chinese automotive market, today announced the deployment of InnovizOne LiDAR sensors at ports across China, including on HiRain’s autonomous trucks and AGVs. The first deployment started in RiZhao port, with both parties planning to expand the project to additional ports.

Using InnovizOne LiDAR and HiRain’s Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), the combined solution is now being used at ports across China, including on autonomous trucks and AGVs, and for Vehicle to Anything (V2X) applications, to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks and enhance worker safety. Innoviz and HiRain’s sensing system is highly durable and can detect vehicles and pedestrians, as well as infrastructure typically found at ports with precise location, distance and size. HiRain’s fully integrated system also includes LiDAR protection, heat radiation protection, shock absorption, noise reduction, dustproofing and cleaning.

HiRain developed its own roadside V2X solution using InnovizOne LiDAR. The five-in-one sensor unit monitors traffic from a bird’s eye view, collecting environmental data and sending it in real time to a high-performance computer, which then broadcasts the data to all surrounding trucks in order to avoid collisions.

“The global supply chain crisis is being made worse by labor shortages and higher levels of congestion at ports in China and around the world,” said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz. “The deployment of HiRain’s autonomous vehicle and V2X systems using InnovizOne LiDAR comes at an especially opportune time, as it will greatly improve efficiencies and enable 24/7 operations.”

Innoviz and HiRain began working together in 2018, and HiRain plans to integrate Innoviz’s next-generation LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, into its platforms, to make port operations even safer and more efficient.

“LiDAR is one of the most critical technologies of our time and will play an outsized role in the development of not just autonomous vehicles, but also the infrastructure they require to communicate with one another,” said Dr. Chengjian Fan, CTO & Deputy GM of Hirain Technologies. “We have very much enjoyed working with the Innoviz team to bring these products to market, and look forward to developing additional products using Innoviz’s solutions.”

Source: Beijing JingWei Hirain Technologies