Inpex offers 1st Ichthys condensate to load in Sept-Oct via tender – source

Inpex Corp, Japan’s top explorer, has offered the first condensate export cargo from its Ichthys project in Australia, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in a sign that the plant is moving into commercial production.

* Inpex offered a 350,000-barrel cargo of Ichthys condensate to load on Sept. 28-Oct. 8 in a tender that will close later on Thursday, he added

* Inpex said in August that it expected the $40 billion Ichthys project to start shipping condensate, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in that order from around end-September to end-December

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)