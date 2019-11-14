Inpex sells cargo from Australia’s Ichthys LNG -sources

Inpex Corp, operator of Australia’s Ichthys LNG liquefied natural gas plant, has sold a cargo for loading in December, three industry sources said on Thursday.

It likely sold the cargo on a free-on-board basis at about $4.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), two of the sources said, though this could not be immediately confirmed.

Details of the buyer could also not be confirmed.

Production at Ichthys LNG, Japan’s biggest foreign investment, has risen towards its full capacity of 8.9 million tonnes a year (mtpa) quicker than expected, consultants Wood Mackenzie have said.

