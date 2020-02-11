Inpex sells LNG cargo from Australia’s Ichthys plant for March loading -sources

Recent News

  

Inpex Corp, operator of Australia’s Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, has sold a cargo to French utility Engie, for loading in March, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

It sold the cargo for loading over March 7 to 19 at about $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they added.

Companies typically do not comment on their spot deals.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

