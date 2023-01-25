Inspire the next generation of marine professionals: Take part in the IMarEST photo competition

Whether it’s a view from the top of a wind turbine, at the helm of a bridge, working on an underwater archaeology site, or with marine mammals, the IMarEST is inviting marine professionals to showcase their working life. The invite comes as the Institute launches its Marine Professionals at Work photography competition 2023 to inform and inspire the next generation of marine professionals.

Anshie Patel, Head of Marketing and Communications at the IMarEST, says: “Unless they know someone who works in the marine sector, young people, their parents, and possibly their teachers, are often completely unaware of kind of careers on offer. With the help of professionals, our competition aims to provide young people with an inside view of the exciting roles that they could aspire to. These are roles that tackle some of the biggest issues we face, from food security, climate change and the energy transition, to sea-level rise, and provide the next generation with an opportunity to enjoy a rewarding career while making a real difference.”

The competition is part of the Institute’s ongoing work to drive awareness of career opportunities in the sector. Activities include IMarEST student membership, a graduate pathway programme, plus materials for schools and colleges, including the latest of its career guides: Careers with Marine Mammals, published at the end of 2022. Produced by the Institute’s Marine Mammal special interest group, it provides detailed insight into roles working with marine mammals, the skills required, and a series of real-life case studies.

The competition is open to marine professionals of every discipline. Entrants can take part by snapping a photograph that showcases a moment in their day and brings to life what their role involves. Selected photographs will be featured in the IMarEST’s career series online and the best entry will be awarded a £50 Amazon voucher.

Click. Take a picture of yourself working in the marine sector.

Caption. Write a caption that describes your work and/or some advice for those who are interested in following the same career.

Submit. Submit your photo, caption, name, job title and, if you wish, your organisation. Send your entries via email to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Photography Competition’. Alternatively, post your submission on Instagram, remembering to tag us using @theimarest.

Full Terms and Conditions apply.

Closing date for submissions: 10 am (GMT) Friday 10 February 2023. Winners will be contacted by email/DM on Friday 24 February 2023.

Further details: https://www.imarest.org/policy-news/institute-news/6718-inspire-the-next-generation-photography-competition-2023

Source: IMarEST