Installation of “Seawing”, an automated kite system utilizing natural energy

We have decided to install the automated kite system “Seawing” developed by AIRSEAS which was spin off from AIRBUS SE, the major aircraft manufacturer, to a large bulk carrier owned by our company.

“Seawing” is mounted on the bow of the vessel and is unfolded by simple operation from the bridge under certain conditions of wind power and wind direction, and assists propulsion power of the vessel with utilize wind force effectively.

In the installation of this system, we carry out intense assessment “Seawing” performance and innovative technology for two years under the close cooperation of AIRSEAS, and confirm that this system can greatly contribute to the reduction of the environmental load associated with the ship’s operation. In a case, the bulk carrier can reduce emissions by more than 20%, about 5,200 tons of CO2 annually.

In addition, we and AIRSEAS cooperate on further improvement of their solution by utilizing the operation and performance data obtained from the ship operation and performance management system “Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions” installed in our fleet vessels.

We will continue to work on CSR activities for environmental friendly to achieve the target of “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050*4 and the GHG reduction of IMO, through the studies, developments and installations various environmental improvement technologies such as “Seawing”.



Source: K-Line