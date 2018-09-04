Instant Freight Quote – the new Leschaco online tool to get freight rates quickly and easily

Leschaco (Lexzau, Scharbau GmbH & Co. KG) takes the next step in its digitization strategy with its own online freight rate portal Instant Freight Quote (IFQ). Currently, Leschaco Instant Freight Quote is the only freight rate portal that also considers the transport of dangerous goods.

Bremen – September 2018 | Leschaco launches IFQ, the new Leschaco Online Service, which provides freight rate offers to customers worldwide and at any time within seconds.

In the first phase, the easy-to-use online service includes port to port rates for FCL from Northern Europe to the world and for LCL from Germany to the world. Costs in the port of loading and the usual sea freight surcharges are already included in these rates. The Leschaco IFQ service was developed to make it easier for companies to quickly receive a freight rate offer, which can then also be booked directly online.

IFQ users receive a freight rate offer without registration based on the selected port of collection and delivery, the cargo to be transported including dangerous goods and the container type. Additional services from Leschaco’s wide range of logistical services can easily be ordered by individual arrangement.

Leschaco sees not only in the digitalization of internal processes and interfaces to its customers the chance to further establish itself as an experienced and reliable logistics partner worldwide, but also in the digitalization of online pricing and the associated transparency on the global transport markets.

Company information: The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well as contract logistics and tank container operation. As proven partner for leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive, chemical and related industries, producers of consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one single source. Our globally standardised IT–environment guarantees the required high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau, Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the group comprises 72 own offices, employing around 2,500 people in more than 22 countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network of agents. The operating owner Jörg Conrad insists on a sustainable business development. The companies’ headquarters are in Bremen.

Source: The Leschaco Group