Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers welcomes new President at Controlling Council Meeting

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the global professional body for the commercial shipping industry, held its 2024 Controlling Council meeting in London on the 1st and 2nd of October. Senior officers and representatives from Institute branches around the world gathered to discuss the future direction of the Institute and vote on key matters.

A highlight of the meeting was the formal handover of the Presidency, as President Kevin Shakesheff MBE, FICS passed the chain of office to Vice-President Punit Oza, FICS, marking a key leadership transition for the Institute.

Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing President Kevin Shakesheff MBE, FICS said “It is almost three and a half years since my appointment as President and how much has changed in that time! From the start of my first term in office, strong financial measures and clear directions were essential. Having achieved both objectives we now move towards guiding our Institute into the digital era, expanding internationally and strengthening our UK structure, exciting times ahead.

My thanks to all the officers who have given their time to make the success we enjoy today. I have made many, many friends from all over the globe. It has been the highlight of my professional career to have the honour to represent our Institute and to work with so many wonderful individuals. Punit will make a sensational President, I have already experienced his commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm. I couldn’t imagine anyone better equipped to take over the mantle.”

Two men standing next to each other

Description automatically generatedPunit Oza FICS, based in Singapore, brings over three decades of commercial and operational expertise, having worked with leading maritime and trading companies. In 2023, he founded Maritime NXT, which offers advisory, consultancy, training, and mentoring services, as well as investment in maritime start-ups.

Speaking about his new role, Punit Oza FICS – new President, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers remarked, “It is an honour and privilege to ascend to the presidency of the Institute. I deeply acknowledge the contribution and efforts of all the current and past teams, personnel and members in strengthening the Institute’s foundation.

I would especially like to acknowledge Kevin, whose leadership has been crucial to the Institute’s survival and who will be a tough act to follow. My own way forward will be to combine and collaborate. As the first Singaporean to hold this office, I hope to combine the best of Singapore, London and all other maritime centres’ expertise to create a winning blend. I also look forward to building a collaborative coalition of internal and external stakeholders to give back to this amazing industry in a meaningful way.”

The Council session included votes on key resolutions, membership elections, and promotions to Fellowship (chartered status). Attendees also set the agenda for various Institute committees. The meeting was preceded by a SWOT analysis workshop and discussions on branch matters, including strategic business planning for the next five years.

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers