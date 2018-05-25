Institutional Investors To Pump Billions In Crypto: McAfee

Internet security expert and cryptocurrency enthusiast John McAfee has come back with yet another bullish prediction on the crypto market.

“Institutional investors are preparing to enter the cryptocurrency market with a vengeance. They are generally long term investors and will be pumping billions into the market”, McAfee, the founder of the computer anti-virus company named after him, tweeted.

His comment came on Monday as most major virtual currencies were going through their latest phase of descent.

He said he expects the top ten coins to “go through the roof fairly quickly.” The bulk of altcoins “will soon follow.”

Further down the same tweet chain, he bullishly defended his view. Replying to those who commented on his opinion, McAfee said “check the recent news on institutional investors” and use their heads.

New to the world of virtual currency ? Curious to know if Bitcoin is here to stay ?

McAfee is currrently the CEO of MGT Capital Investments, which also mines bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He has been extremely bullish about bitcoin, predicting in July 2017 that the price of one bitcoin would jump to $500,000 within three years.

All the major currencies were trading at negative territory on Wednesday, after a 20 percent drop over the past two weeks.

Bitcoin fell from a comfortable position on Monday, when it was trading for about $8,500 and was showing signs of potential recovery. Bitcoin has fallen by more than $500 since then, and was trading for just over $7800 Wednesday, its lowest point since April 18. It is the latest in a series of ups and downs for Bitcoin in recent months.

Source: RTT News