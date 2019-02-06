InTank BWTS: receives USCG Type Approval

Envirocleanse LLC, division of Charter Brokerage LLC, a BERKSHIRE HATHAWAYcompany has received US Coast Guard Type Approval for its inTankTM Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS). inTankTM is the only Type Approved BWTS which treats water during the voyage, leaving port activities unchanged. The inTankTM BWTS uses a unique dispersion system patented by the US Geological Survey and developed by marine engineering firm Glosten for mixing the active substance in the ballast tanks.

The Envirocleanse LLC inTankTM BWTS is second generation thinking which differentiates itself from the rest of the industry by completely by-passing the operational and commercial risks associated with ballast treatment during cargo operations. inTankTM treats andneutralizes in the tank. This means technical compliance with the TA Certificate is achieved before discharge. inTankTM also allows the vessel to actively control any regrowth potential for as long as ballast remains in the tanks. These abilities mean inTankTM provides the most certainty of compliance with the least impact to operations.

“Adding the US Coast Guard type approval to the IMO Final Approval, with no temperature or salinity restrictions, meets the needs of ships traveling in world-wide trade,” said Kevin Reynolds, Principal, Glosten.

Matt Hughes, Sr. Vice-President of Envirocleanse LLC, comments to the recent approval, “All applicants to the USCG for type approval are conventional in-line systems. All but one applicant uses a filter. Considering port operations are the most sensitive time for vessel activities with cargo and ballast operations often being interdependent, inTankTM offers a more developed, elegant solution to ballast water compliance. Moving ballast treatment activities from the port to the voyage removes risk from port activities. The critical benefits of inTankTM include no filters, no power consumption in port, normal ballasting operations, and no restriction due to ballast water quality such as salinity, UVT, turbidity or temperature. These are all part of the reason the Envirocleanse inTankTM BWTS will be a better solution for many vessels.”

Source: Envirocleanse LLC