Integr8 Fuels achieves ISCC EU certification to trade sustainable biofuels and help shipowners to prove compliance with environmental regulations

Integr8 Fuels has today announced they have been awarded certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme for the trading of biofuels. The news comes in advance of a rati of regulations from the EU designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping, which are due to come into effect in 2024 and 2025.

In order for shipowners to reduce their emissions exposure towards environmental regulations like the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and FuelEU Maritime, they will need to show that the low carbon fuels they consume are sustainable and meet the criteria defined in the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

As conventional ship engines can run on biofuels, they can have an edge over alternatives like LNG, which requires specialised engines. For biofuel suppliers, however, this market power comes with great responsibility. Biofuel suppliers and operators will have to provide a Proof of Sustainability (PoS) or similar documentation to verify the sustainability of feedstock and energy inputs.

ISCC is a global certification system that sets standards for sustainable production, sourcing and trade of all kinds of bio-based feedstocks and biofuels. A PoS follows a fuel batch throughout its whole supply chain with GHG estimates.

Integr8’s Bunker Quality and Claims Manager, Chris Turner, asserts why certification and documentation of this nature will be paramount in the evolving alternative fuels regime. “Shipowners are turning to alternative fuels with significantly lower emissions than fossil fuels to trim the greenhouse gas emissions from their vessels. Alternative fuel suppliers must show that the biocomponents in their fuels are sustainable and provide proof of that to their customers.

With ISCC EU certification, we are demonstrating our capability and commitment to trading biofuels that have been produced by ethical and sustainable practices, and importantly, we can provide the Proof of Sustainability that clients need to verify this with regulators. It provides an additional layer of trust and reassurance for our customers.

Without this documentation, then the biofuels, which are generally bought at premiums to conventional fuels, would not be counted in any emissions saving, counting the same as mineral fuels.”

Ultimately, the benefit of requiring documentation is twofold:

“Not only will certification ensure we are making meaningful strides towards decarbonising the industry, but it will also bring enhanced transparency and accountability to a historically opaque sector. I am hopeful that we will emerge a beter and more professional industry as a result,” Chris explains. Integr8’s ISCC EU certificate will enable the international bunker trading firm to pass on PoS for liquid and gaseous biofuels, including faty acid methyl ester (FAME), hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and liquefied biomethane (LBM).

Source: Integr8 Fuels