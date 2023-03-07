Intellian opens second state-of-the-art facility in South Korea

Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications solutions, has opened their second state-of-the-art facility in South Korea to meet customer demands and growth as a business. This facility will significantly increase Intellian’s production capacity, powering their growth trajectory as they look to the next stage of development.

The new 20,575sqm campus gives Intellian unparalleled product availability for maritime, land and government markets. A new state-of-the-art production lines for phased array flat panel antennas, is ready for mass-production from Q3 2023. Other bespoke facilities include dedicated production lines for LEO user terminals, L-band terminals and ground antenna systems for LEO and MEO networks. To meet the sustained growth in maritime, production of VSAT solutions has increased fivefold.

The $32 million dollar campus is testament to Intellian’s sustained commitment to their customers and long-term strategy. Strategic partnerships with key network operators and specialist distribution partners, has contributed to the success of Intellian’s indirect route to market. Intellian continually invests 15% of its annual revenue into research and development to ensure they remain at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

Eric Sung, Intellian’s CEO and President, said: “The launch of the new Pyeongtaek campus comes at an exciting and innovative time for Intellian, building on consistent success in delivering best-in-class solutions to partners and customers. A key step in our wider growth vision, this supercharged production facility and our highly skilled teams will strengthen Intellian’s historically collaborative relationship with partners and drive continued growth and innovation. The new campus will have a major impact on our overall production capability, supporting our development from concept to product delivery.”

Source: Intellian