Intellian signs antenna supply agreement with SES for O3b mPOWER

Following a successful co-development phase, Intellian is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading content and connectivity satellite service provider SES to supply user terminals for SES’s high performance O3b mPOWER communications system. O3b mPOWER will extend and develop SES’s existing Ka-band Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) services, delivering low latency, high bandwidth connectivity at speeds ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second to customers across land, maritime and government markets around the world. This scale of services will be partly enabled by Intellian terminals.

The multi-year deal will see Intellian develop a portfolio of terminals ranging from 85cm to 2.4m, capable of harnessing the full capabilities of SES’s second-generation MEO system. This wide array of Intellian products provides rapidly scalable solutions to a broad range of customers, including Government, Cruise, Energy, Maritime, Mining and Telecommunications sectors.

“This agreement builds upon our long-standing partnership with SES, allowing us to deliver even more value and innovation to our combined customer base,” says Eric Sung, Intellian CEO. “We continue our collaboration in Cruise, Energy and Government, whilst also opening up new markets together on Land. Intellian is proud to develop and deliver the technology and production expertise required to help customers take full advantage of this revolutionary service. Partnering with SES across so many sectors gives us intimate knowledge of the mPOWER network, and ensures all our products in the portfolio deliver the best user experience to each O3b mPOWER customer.”

As part of the new product portfolio, Intellian will provide single, dual and tri-band systems. These will enable SES’s customers the flexibility to access its next-generation O3b mPOWER MEO service as well as its entire existing fleet of over 70 geostationary and MEO satellites. The agreement also covers current Intellian products, with easy, cost effective conversion kits available to provide existing owners of Intellian’s NX, v240M 2 and v240MT 2 antennas a pathway to upgrade to the O3b mPOWER service.

“This agreement will provide innovative and critical infrastructure for the O3b mPOWER systems and leverages many years of trusted partnership between our companies. Intellian has a track record of delivering for us and our customers and we are proud to further extend our partnership with them,” said Stewart Sanders, Executive Vice President of Technology and O3b mPOWER programme manager at SES.

O3b mPOWER aims to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth, low latency connectivity driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing and digital solutions across multiple global industries. SES can support this through their new network of MEO satellites, orbiting at 8,000km from the Earth’s surface to provide high capacity connectivity with minimal latency.

The new range of Intellian terminals will become available in Q1 2022.

Source: Intellian