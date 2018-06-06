Intellian Unveils Next-gen 85cm Ku- to Ka-band Satellite Antenna System at Posidonia

Intellian, the world’s leading provider of satellite communication antenna systems, is showcasing its new 85cm Ku- to Ka-band convertible maritime VSAT antenna, the v85NX, at Posidonia in Athens, Greece.

This next-generation v85NX is the lightest and best-performing 80cm-class terminal available with a number of key features that make it easier to install, operate and maintain. The brand-new 85cm antenna is both smaller, lighter and has better RF performance. Its form factor gives smaller vessels access to 1-meter designated networks. With a highly efficient RF design, the performance in the Ku-band is increased about 1.5dB compared to existing 80cm systems.

The entire NX range of antennas from Intellian will share modular components, which will reduce the number of spare parts by more than 30% and lower the total cost of ownership for the systems. Also, the modular component design improves reliability and enables easy maintenance.

The v85NX is even more operator-friendly in that it combines TX, RX and DC power into one cable, simplifying installation. With the new radome design, the dome-on external single cable connection means that installers do not need to remove the radome during installation either.

Intellian also introduces upgraded antenna management and control software, AptusNX. This new simply configured tool can alert an operator to possible problems with its enhanced diagnostic capabilities and can also provide automatic alerts when preventative maintenance may be required.

The brand-new v85NX will be suitable and beneficial for offshore, yachting, merchant and other shipping markets due to its compact design with higher RF performance and operator-friendly features.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said, “Our main goal in designing the v85NX was to offer the best value to customers for installation, operation and maintenance. With the unveiling of the Intellian v85NX, we will continue to lead innovation by developing class-leading next-generation antennas for use in the satellite communications industry.”

Visit Intellian at Posidonia at Booth Number 1.103.

