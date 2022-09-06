Intellian’s low-orbit satellite communication antenna solution gets more compact and affordable with new Iridium Certus C200 Maritime launch

Intellian Technologies, Inc., the leading global technology and solutions provider for satellite communications has announced the development of the new Iridium Certus® C200 Maritime terminal – a more compact and light-weight version that joins the industry leading C700 Maritime terminal. The technology will be unveiled for the first time at The Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Conference (SMM), in Hamburg, Germany, with delivery of the product expected in Spring 2023.

The Intellian C200 Maritime terminal is the latest product developed at Intellian’s new L-Band Center of Excellence in London, UK. Designed for truly global, low-latency Iridium Certus service, the terminal provides customers with a truly agile and adaptable satcom system for all Maritime market segments.

The Intellian C200 Maritime terminal is so compact and light that it can fit on any vessel size, including Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV), and can be easily carried on board and installed by a single engineer. It also shares many features and underlying technologies with the market leading Intellian C700 Maritime terminal, known for its dependability and performance. It can be set up as a standalone terminal or as a VSAT companion and offers IP data speeds of up to 176 Kbps (up and down). It also enables multiple concurrent phone calls thanks to three simultaneous high quality voice lines. The C200 terminal is a robust, feature-rich L-band solution. Essential characteristics include built in firewall, IP PBX, WAN port, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, due to its stability and dependability, it provides the perfect basis for future Iridium Certus-based safety services like the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

Applications including safety, bridge and crew welfare communications, connected ship IoT features like engine monitoring and remote diagnostics, as well as situational awareness reporting at a lower scale, all become more efficient with connectivity. Bringing all these features together in one package simplifies installation and configuration and eliminates the possibility of conflicts that can occur when these features are provided using connected equipment. This C200 terminal opens up these solutions to more cost sensitive sectors.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian said, “It is great to see the value of having our dedicated L-Band Center of Excellence, with focused resource and expertise, developing innovative products to benefit our customers. We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Iridium, our collaboration so far has been a great success, and we are excited by what the future holds.

At Intellian, our aim is to provide our customers with innovation, value, and the lowest cost of ownership, and the C200 will be another great example of this We believe the C200 Maritime will be an excellent addition to our portfolio of cutting-edge maritime products. The new terminal offers an affordable option, that will open up new market segments, as well as providing increased value and options to existing market sectors.”

“We’re excited to unveil Intellian’s C200 at SMM, allowing customers to see the newest product designed for our Iridium Certus 200 service. It’s a testament to the capabilities of both the Iridium Certus service and Intellian’s engineering that together we can deliver reliable, truly global coverage through such small, lightweight, low-power equipment,” said Wouter Deknopper, vice president of maritime, Iridium. “From vessel monitoring systems, IoT and sensor data collection and transmission, to business applications like web browsing, email, voice calling and chat functions, our focus has been on delivering an affordable, weather-resilient broadband connectivity solution with the capabilities that our customers need.”

The C200 Maritime terminal will be on display at SMM from the 6th – 9th September, on the Iridium stand #313 in Hall B6.

Source: Intellian Technologies, Inc.