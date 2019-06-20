Intellian’s new GX100NX Fleet Xpress terminal obtains Inmarsat Type Approval

Intellian, the global leader of mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has received Inmarsat Type Approval for the new GX100NX antenna, authorizing its use on the Global Xpress satellite network and for the Inmarsat Fleet Xpress service.

Launched in May 2019, the GX100NX unlocks the full potential of Fleet Xpress, the world’s fastest growing Maritime VSAT service, empowering maritime customers with maximized RF performance and 10W high power BUC option to ensure high availability of Ka-band connectivity.

The GX100NX is a new addition to Intellian’s expanding NX series, a new generation of faster, lighter and stronger antennas delivering high performance on all major satellite networks. The product features a single cable design, which along with new AptusNX software, enables fast installation and maintenance.

The focus on streamlining installation delivers cost efficiencies, without compromise on link performance. More savings come from the NX platform’s modular design, enabling spare part stocks to be reduced by up to 40%.

Further, the GX100NX Below Deck Unit integrates the Antenna Control Unit, GX modem and mediator function for dual antenna configuration in a single box, contributing further to reducing the time and costs of installation and commissioning.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, commented, “We are extremely pleased to receive Inmarsat Type Approval for the GX100NX. As a leading maritime VSAT provider, we have incorporated all of our engineering capability to ensure that it is easier, stronger and faster in the context of installation, operation and performance.”

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime, added, “With close to 7,000 vessels already installed, Fleet Xpress is powering digitalisation in the maritime industry and this has been achieved by working with innovative manufacturing partners such as Intellian. We welcome the development of the GX100NX and look forward to our customers making the most of the new features it offers.”

The GX100NX will be commercially available in July 2019.

Source: Intellian Technologies, Inc.