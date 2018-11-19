Intellian’s Tri-Band, Multi-Orbit Antenna Endorsed By SES Networks

Intellian, the world’s leading provider of satellite antenna systems, today announced that SES Networks has endorsed the world’s first and only tri-band, multi-orbit, 2.4-meter antenna, the v240MT, for use on its Ku, Ka and C-band satellites.

Intellian’s 2.4m multi-band, Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) broadband antennas provide seamless access to virtually any satellite constellation within seconds. These frequency-agile and orbit-agnostic capabilities, enabled by Intellian’s innovative antennas and its new Intelligent Mediator Solution, ensure that the equipment’s capabilities are future-proof for customers seeking the fastest and most reliable broadband connectivity.

The new Intellian v240MT solution provides the unique capability of switching between different satellite frequency bands (C, Ku, and Ka) as needed without any user intervention required. This then ensures the best solution for the geographic location and flexibility in achieving the highest throughput.

Intellian’s solution, when combined with SES Networks’ satellite-based services, provides truly global, tri-band, multi-orbit coverage that delivers connectivity scaling from 100 Mbps through to multiple Gbps of dedicated capacity to a single vessel.

“At SES Networks, we are very focused on solutions that optimize the user experience. As the only satellite operator offering communications services that leverage GEO and MEO satellites, we strongly believe that a multi-orbit, multi-band maritime solution delivers the optimal combination of performance, reliability and, ultimately, user experience at sea,” said Stewart Sanders, Executive Vice President of Technology at SES Networks.

“The capabilities of Intellian’s new antennas contribute to a frictionless user experience and they have the potential to enable our customers and their end users to fully benefit from our unique multi-orbit approach.”

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, commented, “I’m proud that we have managed to deliver the world’s first tri-band and multi-orbit antenna to the industry. The collaboration with SES Networks has enabled Intellian to connect vessels with an innovative and powerful solution that delivers record-breaking connectivity speeds across all satellite frequency bands with the introduction of the v240MT system.”

