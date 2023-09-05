Intelligent Seas Group reveals partnership with Marine Learning Systems to enhance training opportunities for maritime sector

Leading blended learning provider Intelligent Seas Group (ISG) is delighted to announce its collaboration with Marine Learning Systems (MLS) to help drive knowledge and skills performance, and deliver the highest standards of training for the maritime industry.

The exciting partnership marries ISG’s e-learning content library with MLS’ maritime-specific learning platform, which includes an innovative and highly configurable learning management system (LMS) and live skills assessment tool.

The new venture will enable ship managers and operators to implement the most innovative, engaging and up-to-date e-learning content on a highly advanced training delivery platform, optimised for deployment in low and zero bandwidth areas. The e-learning solutions will cover a large geographical reach with partners already in the UK, USA, Canada, Bahamas, Qatar and the Philippines

Both the content and the LMS is fully customisable to meet the unique demands of all types of vessel and operational conditions. As maritime specialists whose focus is on quality, customer service and training innovation, this partnership provides a turnkey, yet highly flexible, digital learning offering to the onshore and offshore maritime industries.

ISG’s e-learning content uses the most up-to-date software packages and techniques. Each course uses real-life maritime case studies, immersive environments, and regular knowledge checks to ensure learner engagement and knowledge retention.

Its offerings include generic e-learning, blended learning with optimised practical sessions for STCW Updaters, and bespoke e-learning content that reflects client’s facilities, operations, vessels, procedures, and branding.

MLS’ highly adaptable, enterprise platform supports the unique training and assessment workflows, which enable maritime operators to optimise competency. The LMS is accessible at home or on-board vessels in environments where internet connectivity is not always easily accessible.

Tim Love, Co-Founder from ISG said: “We are delighted to launch our partnership with MLS to service our mutual customers with a unique, specialised offering for the global maritime industry. Our joint value proposition has already been successful in winning new customers who are looking to leverage the most impactful learning technologies to drive knowledge and skills performance improvements across their businesses.”

“We are thrilled about the partnership with ISG. We share a vision for helping the maritime industry to ensure competency and to leverage learning insights to continuously improve,” added Peter Frankel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MLS.

Source: Intelligent Seas Group