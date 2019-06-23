Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Intelligent very large crude carrier delivered in NE China

Intelligent very large crude carrier delivered in NE China

in International Shipping News 23/06/2019

The world’s first intelligent very large crude carrier (VLCC) with loading capacity of 308,000 tonnes was delivered to its customer in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Saturday.

The VLCC, called New Journey, has the functions of assisted autopilot navigation, intelligent liquid cargo management, integrated energy efficiency management, equipment operation and maintenance, and communication between ship and shore.

With 45 days of intelligent equipment and system installation and testing, the carrier has passed its sea trial.

The New Journey is the 97th VLCC delivered by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.
Source: Xinhua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software