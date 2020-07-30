INTERCARGO And Vistrato Release A Covid-19 Related Guide To Ship/Shore Interactions During Solid Bulk Operations

INTERCARGO and VISTRATO have released A Guide to Ship/Shore Interactions During Solid Bulk Operations. The Guide focuses on avoiding unnecessary face-to-face contact between ship and shore personnel during loading/unloading operations while still ensuring compliance with mandatory documentary exchanges and procedures.

The Guide supports the ‘Do More Before’ philosophy, advising personnel how they can do more to minimize face-to-face contact before the ship arrives, for example, by adopting the IMO recommendations that ships and ports should use electronic means to exchange and view documents to reduce face-to-face interactions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: The American Club