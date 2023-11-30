INTERCARGO: Bulk carrier design presents a decarbonisation challenge

Ship design, particularly the design of bulk carriers, presents particular challenges when it comes to the decarbonisation of existing vessels, a forum of INTERCARGO members and guests in Athens has heard.

Welcoming more than 200 attendees to the event entitled ‘Solutions for Sustainable Dry Bulk Shipping’, INTERCARGO Chairman Dimitris Fafalios advised: “Shipping is an extremely wide term covering both tramp and liner sectors. Our sector, that of dry bulk carriers, presents special challenges to decarbonisation due to its non-regular, itinerant nature, serving more ports and more anchorages in the world than other sectors.

“The design of our bulk carriers, especially the smaller geared vessels, present a cargo section forward of the engine room bulkhead where deck tanks for alternative fuels cannot be located. In addition, the deck cranes leave little room for the increased storage volumes required by alternative, low carbon or zero carbon fuels.”

The high-level evening seminar, held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and supported by @TECHNAVA, explored the real-life technical and operational solutions that can assist dry bulk operators to move forward on their decarbonisation journey. Speakers included representatives from Nihon Shipyard (NSY) in Japan, one of the world’s leading bulk carrier builders; engine maker WinGD, who shared their experience with engines designed for ammonia and methanol; leading marine technology firm Alfa Laval; and Oldendorff Carriers, an active INTERCARGO member who reviewed the commercial impact of the imminent EU-ETS scheme. Each presentation was followed by a lively Q+A session where many participants shared their thoughts, concerns and experience.

Sessions were moderated by INTERCARGO Technical Committee Vice Chairman, Dimitris Monioudis whilst the association’s Vice Chairman Spyros Tarassis and members of INTERCARGO’s Secretariat were on hand to welcome attendees.

Mr Fafalios commented: “It was exciting to have so many INTERCARGO members present at this important meeting. Dry bulk ship owners are keen to play their part in helping to meet shipping’s ambitious decarbonisation goals and events like this enable us to share knowledge and experience.”

Source: INTERCARGO