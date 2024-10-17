INTERCARGO Expresses Concern Over RightShip’s Decision to Reduce the Age Limit for Bulk Carriers’ Vetting Inspections

INTERCARGO members have voiced deep concerns regarding RightShip’s recent decision to reduce the age limit of bulk carriers eligible for vetting inspections, as discussed during the Association’s Executive Committee meeting held in London on 15th October. This decision was made without prior consultation with the owners and managers of bulk carriers, the very stakeholders who will be impacted by such changes.

While we fully support efforts to enhance safety and quality standards across the industry, we believe that significant operational decisions, such as this, should involve input from all relevant stakeholders. An inclusive approach ensures a fair and measured process, giving the industry the necessary time to adapt—especially in light of the significant operational challenges faced by seafarers, who have already expressed serious concerns over the increasing workload.

In light of these issues, we strongly urge RightShip to reconsider the timeline for implementing this decision, particularly as the current vetting inspection regime was only introduced two years ago. A delay in applying the new age limit would allow ship operators and seafarers sufficient time to adjust to the evolving requirements, while upholding the high standards of safety and efficiency that are essential to our industry.

INTERCARGO remains dedicated to engaging with stakeholders across the maritime sector to ensure a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future for dry bulk shipping, and we call on RightShip and other key players to adopt a similarly inclusive approach.

Source: INTERCARGO