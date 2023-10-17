INTERCARGO highlights new membership high in Annual Review

As the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) publishes its Annual Review taking in the highs and lows of the past 12 months, it is celebrating its membership reaching the highest point in its 43-year history.

The Association now represents about a third of the global dry bulk fleet in deadweight terms, after reaching a new historic high at the end of August this year.

Highlighting the historic milestone in the newly published Annual Review, which covers the reporting period from September 2022 to August 2023, INTERCARGO Secretary General Dr Kostas Gkonis explained that the Association now boasts 250 members from across 30 countries. These are made up of full members, comprising nearly 160 companies and registering 3,300 bulk carriers, together with associate member companies.

INTERCARGO provides a forum where dry bulk shipowners, managers and operators are kept informed about and can discuss topics such as safety and quality in ship operations, with a focus on operational efficiency and the protection of the marine environment, while the Association also represents its members’ views at the International Maritime Organization as well other industry fora.

“INTERCARGO will continue to act in the interest of all its members by addressing the key issues faced by the dry bulk sector,” said Gkonis.

INTERCARGO will be next holding its regular deliberations during its Annual General Meeting and semi-annual Committees’ meetings in Athens next week (October 23-24).

To access the Annual Review click here: https://www.intercargo.org/annual-review-2022-2023/

