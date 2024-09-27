INTERCARGO Urges Members to Join the Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) Portal to Drive Industry Improvement

INTERCARGO is strongly urging its members (shipowners, managers and operators) to subscribe to the newly launched Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) portal. With safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability at the forefront of the dry bulk shipping industry, active participation in this pioneering platform is essential for shaping the future of the sector.

By joining the Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence (DBCE), subscribers will have a unique opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development of the DryBMS standard, ensuring that it reflects the needs of all stakeholders. The DBCE’s governance structure, which provides equal standing for shipowners, operators and charterers, allows subscribers to have a direct voice in guiding the standard forward.

INTERCARGO, as a founding member of the DBCE, alongside BIMCO, ICS and Rightship, believes that member involvement is key to achieving the widespread adoption of DryBMS. This collaboration aims to foster a safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable dry bulk industry, and industry participation is critical to making this vision a reality.

To encourage subscription, INTERCARGO is offering an exclusive incentive: the full refund of the £1,000 initial sign-up fee to the DBCE will be credited against the 2025 INTERCARGO membership fee for its members subscribing to DBCE in 2024. This refund makes it even easier for INTERCARGO members to take part in this vital initiative and influence the future of dry bulk shipping.

The Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) portal was officially launched on August 22nd, 2024, marking a new era for safety and sustainability in the dry bulk sector. The first 20 companies have already started the process of subscribing to the DBCE. Now is the time for INTERCARGO members to step forward and contribute to the growth and success of the programme.

Source: INTERCARGO