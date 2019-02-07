Intercontinental Exchange Announces Further Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, yesterday announced further record trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) contracts.

On January 30, 2019, TTF futures hit an open interest (OI) record of 1.04m lots. TTF futures and options combined achieved monthly volume of 952.4 TWh in January. Average daily volume (ADV) and OI in TTF futures and options combined are up 103% and 64%, respectively, in January 2019, versus January 2018.

JKM LNG (Platts) futures traded a record 25,605 lots in January, an increase of 22% compared to the previous record of 20,916 lots set in November 2018. JKM LNG (Platts) hit an OI record on February 4, 2019, of 26,928 lots. ADV and OI in JKM LNG (Platts) are up 176% and 123%, respectively, in January 2019, versus January 2018. ICE reports OI net in line with standard industry practice.

As announced in Circular 19/012, ICE will launch JKM LNG (Platts) Average Price Options on March 4, 2019, subject to the satisfactory conclusion of applicable regulatory processes.

“Europe’s vast energy infrastructure and geographical location allow it to provide a unique role as a balancing market for LNG. TTF and NBP are the two most liquid European natural gas benchmarks and, with its continued record trading activity, TTF is transforming into a global natural gas benchmark,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets at Intercontinental Exchange. “JKM LNG (Platts) is one of the fastest growing natural gas benchmarks and has established itself as the most liquid Asian natural gas benchmark”.

As home to the broadest range of natural gas benchmarks, ICE plays a leading role in providing access to price transparency and data to allow the market to navigate and risk manage the globalization of natural gas and the ongoing transition in energy markets.

Source: Intercontinental Exchange