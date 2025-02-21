Interim guidelines agreed for training seafarers on green ships

IMO’s Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) has agreed on draft interim generic guidelines for training seafarers working on ships powered by alternative fuels and new technologies. These draft guidelines will be submitted to the Maritime Safety Committee for approval in June 2025.

Meeting in London from 10 to 14 February, the Sub-Committee recognized the industry’s growing need for such guidance due to the increasing use of alternative fuels and the associated safety risks. The Sub-Committee agreed that such guidance should be provided through both:

generic interim guidelines applicable across the whole industry and relevant to all alternative fuels and new technologies; and

individual sets of fuel/technology-specific interim guidelines, closely aligned with safety provisions developed by other IMO bodies.

With the draft interim generic guidelines finalized, the Sub-Committee has now begun developing specific training guidelines for seafarers working on methyl/ethyl alcohol-fuelled ships.

This effort will continue intersessionally under the Correspondence Group on the Development of Training Provisions for Seafarers on Ships using Alternative Fuels and New Technologies.

Development of fuel-specific training guidelines

The Correspondence Group has been tasked with developing interim guidelines for training seafarers, including individual sets of guidelines for:

the use of methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel;

the use of ammonia as fuel;

hydrogen fuel cell powered ships;

the use of LPG as fuel;

the use of hydrogen as fuel; and

battery powered ships.

These will take into account existing interim safety guidelines for ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol, ammonia and LPG as fuel, as well as hydrogen fuel cell powered ships. The Correspondence Group will submit a report on its progress to the Sub-Committee at the forthcoming 12th session of the Sub-Committee (HTW 12).

Other key outcomes of the HTW 11 meeting

In addition the development of these interim guidelines for training of seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies, the Sub-Committee addressed several other important matters:

Completion of Phase 1 of the comprehensive review of the STCW Convention and Code, with a work plan agreed for Phase 2.

Draft MSC resolution on the accessibility of information on seafarer medical certificates and recognized medical practitioners.

Validation of revised model courses for seafarer training

Reports on fraudulent certificates.

Source: IMO